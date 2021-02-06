Madhya Pradesh: EOW sends proposal to GAD for notifying poll-related cases

Bhopal: The Economic Offences Wing has sent a proposal to the General Administration Department for notifying the election-related cases for probe into the Income-Tax raids. The agency, however, is not officially authorised to probe poll-related cases.

The Election Commission has told the state government to ask the agency to inquire into the I-T raids on the colleagues of former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Because of the commission’s instructions, the agency has registered a PE, but as the cases have not been notified, it cannot go ahead with the inquiry.

According to sources, the state government will soon issue a notification.

On the ground of commission’s letter, the government has handed over all the documents to the agency. The probe agency has sought the original digital evidence from the Income-Tax Department.

Besides, the agency has also asked the department to certify the documents so that the probe into the case may begin. The commission has also written about taking action against four police officers whose name figured in the case. The documents, related to the raids and attached to the commission’s letter, are also not certified. Therefore, the agency wants that all the documents should be certified.

In a recent administrative reshuffle, the director-general of the probe agency, Rajeev Tandon, was shifted and Ajay Sharma was appointed as head of the agency.

The new director-general of the agency is sifting through the documents and, once he finishes that, the process of inquiring into the matter will go ahead.