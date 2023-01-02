Madhya Pradesh: EOW registers case against ex-tehsildar in Singrauli district

EOW Office at Bhopal. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against former teshildar of Devsar in Singrauli district for transferring over 100 hectares of government land in the name his brother Rajendra Singh and other people. The cost of land is approximately Rs 400 crore. The scam took place between 2008 to 2010.

According to EOW officials, Upendra Singh Chouhan who was posted in Devsar tehsil of Singrauli district had misused his power and transferred the land in the name of 20 people including his brother. The land was also transferred in the name of land records incharge Muniendra Mishra. Karri village patwari Surya Bhan Singh played a key role in transferring the land.

The complaint was made to EOW in 2020. The preliminary investigation revealed that government lands bearing different khasra numbers was transferred in the name of different individuals.

The land was also transferred in the name of land record incharge’s family including Pramod Kumar and other family members. The police have registered the case under Sections 420,467,468,120-B of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.