Madhya Pradesh: Environmentalist call Paryavaran Sansad to know politician’s stand on cutting of Buxwaha forests for diamond mining

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several environmental groups have come together to organize a session called ‘Paryavaran Sansad’ to know stand of politicians on cutting of Buxwaha forests for diamond mining.

Several Non-Government Organisations (NGO) have come under one umbrella and started a ‘Save Environment Campaign’. Under this, they will organize a session inviting politicians from all major political parties to know their stand on environment-specially Buxwaha forests, said Sharad Singh Kumre.

“Padamshri Jadav Payeng also known as forest man of India would be the key speaker in the programme. Other renowned environmentalists including Medha Patkar and others would also attend the session,” said Kumre.

“State government has decided to cut more than 23 lakh trees in Buxwaha to facilitate diamond mining. Most of the locals are opposing the project but state government has decided to go ahead with it,” he added.

“We are opposing the capitalist approach of the government. Who will use the diamonds? A common man-No. But this is for sure that common man will suffer because of this project,” said Varun Dubey, from Climate Save Movement.

At present National Green Tribunal (NGT) has put a conditional hold on cutting of forests and the project hasn’t got nod from the central environment authorities either.

Why are the NGOs agitating?

Replying to this question, Kumre said that centre has not given them permission but the state has approved the project. It was under pressure of various NGOs that the green authorities have stayed the project, he added.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 02:44 PM IST