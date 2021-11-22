Madhya Pradesh: Entries invited for Rupankar Kala Puraskar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ustad Allauddin Khan Akademi has invited artworks for Rajya Rupankar Kala Puraskar Pradarshni -2022.

The Akademi has invited artworks by February 15, 2022 for 10 awards of Roopankar and Fine Arts, established in memory of state’s eminent artists. The amount of each award is Rs 51,000. Two artworks will be accepted in exhibition and artists in the age group 25 to 55 years will be able to participate.

Artists will have to deposit Rs 200 as entry fee for exhibition along with artworks. Original works of artists, which are created after December 2020, will be accepted. Brochure of art exhibition can be obtained from Government Lalit Kala Mahavidyalaya, Jabalpur, Dhar, Khandwa, Indore, Gwalior and from Akademi’s office.

Interested artists can submit their artworks at Akademi, located at Ravindranath Thakur Marg, Banganga Chauraha in Bhopal on January 15, 2022 by 5 pm.

Photocopies (A4 size) of application brochure downloaded through Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/kalamitrabpl) and other media will also be accepted as admit card.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore to design app for groundwater management

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:12 PM IST