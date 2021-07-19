Madhya Pradesh: Endangered turtle smugglers’ fate will be decided today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fate of 14 people involved in the smuggling of critically endangered turtles will be decided by a special court on Monday.

The main accused, international smuggler Manivannan Murugesan, who has been lodged in a jail in Sagar for the past three years, is one the main accused whose fate will be decided by the special court.

The Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force had lodged a case against the international smuggler for illegal transportation of critically endangered species of turtle and pangolin, especially from the Chambal region.

Murugesan had tried his best to get bail from Madhya Pradesh High Court and, later, from the Supreme Court, as well, but failed because of the strong case made against him by the State Tiger Strike Force. Later, the apex court asked the special court at Sagar to organise daily hearings in the case. It was delayed due to the recent pandemic.

Murugesan is also wanted in some other countries, including Thailand, which has filed for his extradition. His accomplices were arrested by the special task force (STF) from other states, as well.

The special court will also decide on the extradition plea on Monday along with other charges against Murugesan and others engaged in illegal transportation of endangered animals to other countries.