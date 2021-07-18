Bhopal: Coronavirus threat remains, any carelessness can trigger third wave of pandemic, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday appealed to people in the state not to take coronavirus lightly saying any carelessness can trigger a third wave of the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters, Chouhan also said the threat of coronavirus remains.

"Of 78,000 tests conducted yesterday in Madhya Pradesh, 18 returned positive. The day before yesterday, 11 people had tested positive in the state. Their number climbed to 18 yesterday. Thus, it is clear that the virus is still there in the state. So, don't take it lightly," he added.

Chouhan said his government was putting in huge efforts to stem the spread of the pandemic.

The state government is augmenting medical infrastructure, he said, adding that adhering to COVID-19 behaviour was the only way to prevent and flatten the third wave.

"Coronavirus cases are on the rise globally, including in India, which is a cause of concern. 55,000 cases have come to light in Britain even after a three-month lockdown. Cases are on the rise in other countries also. In India, the case positivity rate in many districts is not below 10 per cent. This indicates that the virus is still there," he added.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 18 fresh cases, taking the tally of infections to 7,91,658, the state health department said. The COVID-19 toll remains unchanged at 10,512 with no fresh death due to the infection being reported during the past 24 hours, the official added.