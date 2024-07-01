Madhya Pradesh: Employees Demand 4% DA, Rs 10L Gratuity For Contractual Workers

Representative version

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Employees Manch has sent a letter to chief minister Mohan Yadav demanding budgetary provision for fulfilling their demands.

State Employees Manch president Ashok Pandey said, 'Employees have been raising demands for a long time but the government has not yet taken cognisance. We have sent list of demand to chief minister to allocate budget for them in Assembly session.'

The demands

* 4% dearness allowance with arrears

* 7th pay scale benefit to permanent employees

* Regular pay scale to daily wagers

* Regularisation for contractual workers giving benefit of High Court order

* Appointment on compassionate ground to contractual workers

* Gratuity of Rs 10 lakh for contractual workers

* Compassionate grant of Rs 10 lakh for panchayat guards, tap water operators, peons, PTS employees

* Payment of minimum salary to part-time employees

* Benefit of transfer facility, medical facility, insurance facility, pension facility etc for contractual workers