 Bhopal: MBA Student Raped, Assaulted By Man She Befriended On Train
Chunabhatti police station TI Bhupinder Kaul Siddhu told Free Press that the woman approached police on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 10:31 PM IST
File Photo

A 23-year-old MBA student from city was allegedly raped and assaulted by a man hailing from Gwalior whom she had befriended on a train six months ago, the police said. Chunabhatti police station TI Bhupinder Kaul Siddhu told Free Press that the woman approached police on Saturday.

She told them that she was travelling to Mathura by train six months ago and boarded the wrong coach owing to which, she separated from her mother during the journey. As her cell phone was also kept with her mother, she sought help from a co-passenger Shubham to call on her own mobile phone, using his phone.

After she had a talk with her mother, she went to the coach where her mother had been seated. Meanwhile, Shubham saved the woman’s number and contacted her again. The duo began talking to each other frequently. On Thursday, Shubham came to Bhopal and called the woman to meet her at a city hotel. When the woman went there, Shubham allegedly raped her and assaulted her brutally when she protested. A police complaint was lodged on Saturday and the police have begun searching for the accused, they said.

