Madhya Pradesh: Electricity department staffers to protest against amendment bill on Tuesday

All employees of the electricity department will protest against the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and privatization of electricity on Tuesday. Chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation, Shailendra Dubey said that National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers have decided that all 15 lakh employees and engineers of the department will stage protest at all India level on August 18. The protest will be held at the gates of power offices in Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore at 5.30pm.

Dubey said that a strong protest was registered during union minister’s meeting with energy ministers of various states recently. The result of the protest was that the union energy minister RK Singh announced on July 3 that amendment will be made in the electricity bill but even after one and a half month the amendment hasn’t been made public.