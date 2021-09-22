Madhya Pradesh: Elections can be conducted with all covid norms, ECI to High Court

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India (ECI), in a note to Jabalpur High Court, has written that the by-elections can be conducted as the ECI has released corona guidelines.

The ECI penned that the elections can be conducted with strict implementation of all the corona guidelines.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court by social activist, PG Najpande urging the court to defer by-elections in Madhya Pradesh in view of the looming third wave of the corona.

High Court had sought reply from the Election Commission of India in this matter. It disposed the case after ECI’s submission on Wednesday.

Notably, by-elections in Madhya Pradesh are pending on Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and three assembly constituencies including Prithvipur, Raigaon and Jobat.

Disposal of this petition has paved way for four by-elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Authorities of election commission had recently sought report from the district collectors where by-elections are due.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 02:54 PM IST