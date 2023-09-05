Madhya Pradesh Election To See Four Innovations | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission will do four types of innovations for the first time in the assembly election. Some of the innovations were made in the by-elections.

The most important of all innovations is that polls will be conducted at 50 per cent of booths through wave casting. There are more than 64,000 polling booths in the state, and the EC will directly keep an eye on these booths.

Similarly, the EC will watch through electronic cameras whether the security men deployed on the borders are properly working or not. This is going to happen for the first time in the state.

Another important aspect of the ensuing election is that those who have completed 18 years by October 1 will be allowed to vote.

Since the voters’ list was previously published on January 1, those who completed 18 years after January could not vote.

The EC has decided to include in the list the names of those voters who will complete 18 years by October 1. Nearly one million new electors will vote this year. Similarly, the facility for casting one’s vote from home, which was provided during the by-polls, will be carried out this time.

If the citizens above 80 years wish, the polling officials will visit their homes to help them cast their votes. Such a facility is being given to the elderly for the first time. The physically challenged people who cannot reach polling booths can also cast their votes from homes.

Innovations being done in polls: Anupam Rajan

According to chief election officer of Madhya Pradesh Anupam Rajan, several innovations are being done in the election.

It is happening for the first time that the elderly can vote from their homes, besides there will be wave casting at 50 per cent of booths, so that the EC can keep an eye on any abnormal situation prevailing in any booth.