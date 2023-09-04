 Bhopal: FDA Cancels Food License Of Sultan Hotel
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: FDA Cancels Food License Of Sultan Hotel

Bhopal: FDA Cancels Food License Of Sultan Hotel

Dust of rubber tyre found in cooked food.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: FDA Cancels Food License Of Sultan Hotel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has cancelled food licence of Sultan hotel, New Kabadkhana (new categorized market) on ground of unhygienic condition of kitchen.

During inspection, dust of rubber tyre was found in cooked food as there is tyre repairing shops adjacent to Sultan Hotel.

Complaint was lodged with CM Helpline against hotel. Besides, unhygienic condition in kitchen was also found. Besides, samples of sweets were collected from Kesharinandan shop at Gandhi Market, Piplani.

Read Also
MP: Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala Slams BJP, Calls Party Members 'Asur' Tendency People
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch have arrested a man with 200 quarters of illicit liquor worth Rs 75,000 on Monday. Accused Sulemaan (24) was taken into custody.

He was arrested from at Hoshangabad Road, according to additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan. .

Read Also
Gautam Gambhir Middle Finger Row: AAP Says 'Shameful Gesture By BJP MP', Taunts Smriti Irani Over...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Power Crisis Deepens: 700 MW Gap In Demand & Supply

Power Crisis Deepens: 700 MW Gap In Demand & Supply

Bhopal: Nullaha, Sewers Discharge Still Contaminating Kaliasot Reservoir

Bhopal: Nullaha, Sewers Discharge Still Contaminating Kaliasot Reservoir

Damage Control: AICC Appoints 3 Special Invitees To Screening Panel

Damage Control: AICC Appoints 3 Special Invitees To Screening Panel

Two-Minute One-On-One Meeting To Decide Party Candidate!

Two-Minute One-On-One Meeting To Decide Party Candidate!

BJP, Congress Leaders Call On CEC, Give Suggestions

BJP, Congress Leaders Call On CEC, Give Suggestions