Bhopal: FDA Cancels Food License Of Sultan Hotel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has cancelled food licence of Sultan hotel, New Kabadkhana (new categorized market) on ground of unhygienic condition of kitchen.

During inspection, dust of rubber tyre was found in cooked food as there is tyre repairing shops adjacent to Sultan Hotel.

Complaint was lodged with CM Helpline against hotel. Besides, unhygienic condition in kitchen was also found. Besides, samples of sweets were collected from Kesharinandan shop at Gandhi Market, Piplani.

