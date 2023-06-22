Madhya Pradesh Election Exercise: Shivraj, Nath Telling Party Leaders Importance Of Forming Government

FILE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP Congress president are explaining the importance of forming government to the leaders of their respective parties.

To encourage them and to stop infighting both are giving the same message to the party leaders that everything is possible if the party forms a government.

Chouhan has been holding meetings with the members of the district core committees.

In these meetings, Chouhan is telling the party leaders on their complaints against the district administration, that since the party is in power, they can air their grievances.

He has clearly told the legislators and the leaders of the organisation that if they form a government together, they will remain strong.

It has been clearly said in the core committees that infighting in the party should stop, because anyone trying to damage the party will harm everyone.

Chouhan has told the leaders in the district that they should give importance to the party workers without getting involved in transfer and posting.

Nath’s message: infighting to cause major loss

MP CC president Kamal Nath is also holding meetings with the leaders coming from districts. Besides, wherever Nath is going, he is holding meetings with the party workers.

Nath has told the party leaders that they will not get tickets either on the grounds of recommendations or on the basis of show of strength.

Nath said that the survey report will be the basis for giving tickets and that infighting after distribution of tickets will damage the party.

Besides, he has said to the leaders that if the party forms government, all of them will be adjusted.

According to Nath, if the party fails to form government, they will be in trouble.

He has them to remain united and form a government, keeping away from thinking anything else.