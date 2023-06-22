Bhopal: Clogged Sewers, Residents’ Plea Goes Down The Drain

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Choked drains filled with plastic, medical, biodegradable and other waste welcome people in soon to be smart city - Bhopal. As state capital struggles to improve its ranking in cleanliness survey, Bhopal Municipal Corporation seems to be doing little to address the problem though the monsoon is about to arrive.

During rainy season, choked drains lead to waterlogging on streets, which causes accidents. Free Press visited certain areas in the city and found open sewers blocked.

The drains located along Panchsheel Nagar near MANIT are full of waste and stagnant filthy water. Resident Raju Gajbhiye who owns a shop nearby said three drainage chambers were lying choked in the area.

“BMC personnel are hardly found cleaning drains. I can’t recall when they visited the area for cleaning sewers last time,” he said. The road in front of Panchsheel Nagar was lost to sheets of water when city received rain on Tuesday.

Conditions are same at 1100 quarters road that has no drains. Area resident Radheshyam Bajpai said that wading through puddle of water in every monsoon season was no less than a heroic task for commuters. Though he complained about it to BMC, his pleas went down the drain.

Will get it checked: BMC

When Additional Health Officer at BMC Jitendra Sharma was pointed about choked drains, he said drains were being laid where needed. When told that situation had worsened, he assured of getting them checked immediately.