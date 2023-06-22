Bhopal: ABVP Members Assaulted; Bilkhiriya Police Station TI, Two Others Sent To Lines

ABVP/ Representative Pic | AFP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of police (rural) Kiranlata Kerketta has sent Bilkhiriya police station TI BP Singh and two other inspectors to police lines for allegedly assaulting members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

The ABVP members had staged protest outside Bilkhiriya police station against a private institution when they were thrashed by them.

According to Kerketta, Corporate Institute of Engineering and Pharmacy demanded huge sum from students whose attendance was short. The college authorities also assaulted students when they tried negotiating with them.

The ABVP leader Rahul Dhakad had lodged a complaint against the institute at Bilkhiriya police station. Dhakad alleged that the college authorities were called to the police station but were let off after five minutes of interrogation. Unhappy with the development, ABVP workers staged sit-in opposite Bilkhiriya police station.

The Bilkhiriya TI Singh called the workers inside the police station and asked them to end protest. When they did not comply, TI Singh and two inspectors Naveen Kumar and Sumit assaulted ABVP members.

The enraged ABVP workers intensified protests and blocked Raisen Road for entire night. At 4 am on Wednesday, SP Kerketta and DIG Bhopal (Rural), Monika Shukla reached the spot and made inquiries. On learning about the incident, they sent the police trio to the lines and assured ABVP workers of the redressal of their grievance.