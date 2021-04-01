Madhya Pradesh: Election Commission angry about black money case, seeks status report again

BHOPAL: Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and additional chief secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora have presented a report on a probe into the black money case to the Election Commission.

The commission called the both the officers to its office on Thursday. The action taken by the government angered the Commission.

The Commission was also unhappy about government’s failure to register an FIR against guilty. The Commission has asked both the officers to take action and inform the poll body about it. Bains informed Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora that the probe into the case had been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) after the commissioner’s letter.

Bains further said to Arora that the probe agency had sought the original documents as well as digital evidence. The government has issued charge-sheet to three IPS officers – Sanjay Mane, Sushobhon Banerjee and Madhu Kumar. An officer of state police services Arun Mishra was also given charge-sheet.

Arora was also informed about Mishra’s obtaining a stay from the high court. The Commission took past three months’ feedback on the probe into the case. The Commission also wanted to know from these two officers about what the probe agency had done after registering a PE.

The Commission told both the officers that the government had not taken enough action in connection with the huge amount of black money in the election. The Commission is insisting that the government registers an FIR against the guilty. On the other hand, the government has begun to probe into the case by registering a PE.