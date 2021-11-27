Madhya Pradesh: Egg biryani banned at Railway platforms in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sale of Egg biryani has been banned at Railway platforms in Madhya Pradesh on ground of poor quality, high price tag and cases of duping passengers, Railway officials said.

A team of officials raided various food stalls in Jabalpur and Satna on Saturday. The officials found that the quality of egg biryani was substandard. Stall vendors were slapped with heavy fines for it during raids at the railway stations.

Officials, however, said that it has been banned at railway stations of Jabalpur Railway division only. According to Railways officials, it was banned during pandemic time but after restrictions were lifted along with other Railway services, it has been started.

Senior DCM Jabalpur Vishwa Ranjan, said, “we found stalls were selling substandard and cheating with passengers as far as quality, price was concerned. They were selling biryani with half egg and charging at their wish and will. So a temporary decision has been taken to ban the sale. We penalized the vendors for cheating the passengers. Fine up to Rs 25,000 slapped at vendors.”

Railway board member Nitesh Lal said, “Stalls vendors can sell egg-biryani or chicken biryani provided they have a license.”

Passengers travelling in Mail and Express trains can ask for veg biryani, egg biryani or chicken biryani from the catering staff. As an added bonus, the railways has also introduced ‘Snack Meal' with regional delicacies in Express and Mail trains. It will also have side dishes etc. According to the notification, chicken curry as an option in standard non-vegetarian meals in Mail and Express trains is served.

