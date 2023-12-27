Madhya Pradesh: Earthquake Of 3.3 Magnitude Hits Singrauli |

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 at rector scale was experienced at Singrauli in the afternoon on Tuesday. There has been no news of any loss of life or property due to the earthquake. The Meteorological Department as well as district administration are continuously monitoring the earthquake.

Meteorological Center expert Ved Prakash Singh said, “An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude was recorded in Singrauli at 2:50 pm on Tuesday (26 December), whose hypocenter was at a depth of 4 kilometers.

Light tremors were felt at some places in Bedhan, Devsar, Mada, Chitrangi tehsil of Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. This earthquake has been recorded at the geospatial center 24.29 degrees north longitude, 82.57 degrees east longitude.

The intensity of the earthquake in Singrauli was very low, hence there is no news of loss of life or property. However, the district administration has become alert after the earthquake incident.” ?

Read Also MP: Pickpocket Caught At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Bhopal: Class 10 boy Shoots Himself Dead

A student of class 10th died of bullet injury after he shot himself with a pistol at his home located in Kolar area, said police on Tuesday. Assistant commissioner of police Anjli Raghuwanshi said that the boy Ansh, son of Pradeep Arjariya, took the extreme step around 6.30 pm.

The family members rushed to his room hearing the gunshot but they could not open the door as it was locked from inside. The family members broke open the door only to find the boy in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The statement of the family members is yet to be taken, said police, adding that the reason for the boy taking the extreme step is not yet known. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, they added.