Madhya Pradesh: Earthquake in Seoni again

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked officials to be in regular touch with meteorological department and alert people of Seoni district.

Earthquake tremors were felt in Seoni in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Its magnitude on Ritcher scale was 4.7, 4.3, 2.7 and 1.8. No damage or casualties have been reported so far. 

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked officials to be in regular touch with meteorological department and alert people of Seoni district. Police, home guards, SDRF, health officials have been told to maintain vigil. Seoni felt tremors earlier too. On October 27, earthquake was of 3.3 magnitude. Tremors were felt on October 31 (3.1 and 3.5 magnitude) and on November 9 (3.4 magnitude).

