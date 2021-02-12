Bhopal: Dull affair for Bharat Bhavan on its 39th Foundation Day, event curtailed owing to pandemic

Dhrupad vocalist Padma Shri Umakant Gundecha said that the event should have been organised in keeping with the prestige of the Bharat Bhavan. "It is good that they are giving chance to local young artistes but I feel that they should have invited a national-level classical singer, dancer or instrumentalist to perform at the event," he told Free Press.

Sitar player Smita Nagdev said that it was good that the Bhavan was resuming cultural events but the Foundation Day festival should have been at least a week-long. "It seems they are just fulfilling a formality," she said.

"Bharat Bhavan is an internationally-renowned institution. Whatever may be the reason but it is disappointing that the festival has been reduced to a local event. It is a break from the tradition," said theatre director Prem Gupta.

Painter Anil Ijeri is happy that at least the event is being held, even if it has been scaled down. " Lack of adequate budget and Covid-19 pandemic may be the reason," he said.

The Bharat Bhavan's four-day long 39th Foundation Day festival will be inaugurated by Padma Shri winners Bhuri Bhai and Kapil Tiwari on February 13. On the first day, Hansraj Hans will present Punjabi folk and Sufi songs. Dhruva Band will perform under the direction of Sanjay Dwivedi. An exhibition of tribal artistes would also be inaugurated. On 14 February, a three-day drawing camp will be inaugurated and authors including Santosh Choubey and Urmila Shirish, would read their stories. The screening of film ‘Bhuvan Shom,’ ‘Talsaptak’ under the direction of Salim Allawalle and a poetry recitation session will be held. On February 15, Aamir Khan's Sarod recital and a play Zindagi Aur Zauk, directed by Bansi Kaul would be staged. On the last day, violin and Kathak recitals will be held.