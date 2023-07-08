Madhya Pradesh Drama School: Audition Results Finalised

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) has finalised the results of auditions for admission to two-year PG diploma course in theatrical arts. The highest number of selected candidates is from Madhya Pradesh.

About 17 out of 26 selected candidates are from MP, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Chhattisgarh and one each from New Delhi, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra. The number of male candidates is 15 and female is 11.

The results, however, are yet to be announced formally. The final list will be uploaded on the website of the school on Saturday. The final round of auditions for admission was held from June 20 to 23 in Bhopal.

The inaugural session of two-year PG diploma course in theatrical arts will begin in mid-July. The diploma will be awarded by Raja Mansingh Tomar University, Gwalior, and the course content will be broadly along the lines of MA (theatre) course run by the university.