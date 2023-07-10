Madhya Pradesh: Dr Shailendra Nema Is President Of Lions Club Narmadapuram

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony of Lions Club of Narmadapuram, Ayush, was organised at a restaurant on Saturday. Dr Shailendra Nema was sworn in as the president of the club, while other new members were appointed on other posts.

Mohammad Adil Faazli was chosen as the secretary of the club, while Dr Rajkumar Gakkhar and Dr ShrawanMalwi were appointed as the vice-presidents. Girdhari Laal Yadav was entrusted with the responsibility of treasurer of the club, while Shaheed Khan was chosen as the assistant secretary of the club.

The club welcomed new members too. They include Ashish Khapre, Shashank Dubey, Rizwan Haider, Rishi Tiwari and Dr Manisha Tiwari who took the oath on the occasion. During this, the new team of the Leo Club comprising youths was also constituted. Tazen Khan was appointed as the president of the club, while Harsh Raghuwanshi was appointed as the secretary and Pooja Patwa was chosen as the treasurer.

Read Also MP: CMO Tells Officials To Finish Work Related To Waterlogging In 2 Days In Narmadapuram