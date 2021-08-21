e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 04:34 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Down with HIV, cast off by kin, parentless, minor boy lands in shelter home

A resident of Damoh, the boy lost his parents when he was just two years old.
FP News Service
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy is down with human immune deficiency virus, say members of a voluntary organisation which looks after the destitute children.

A resident of Damoh, the boy lost his parents when he was just two years old.

His uncle, supposed to be his guardian, bought a ticket for him for a Jabalpur-bound bus. Therefore, he landed in the city where he has none to look after him.

As he is good at studies he has passed class 9, but the HIV has deprived him of the happiness of life.

His fate brought him to Ashish Thakur Moksha, an organisation, which looks after the destitute children.

The organisation assured the boy of taking care of him. It is also providing him medical treatment.

The member of the organisation said that although the boy is down with HIV, his guardians left him thinking that he may spread the disease in the family.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 04:34 PM IST
