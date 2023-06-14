Madhya Pradesh: Dog Menace Increases, Residents Living In Fear In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Stray dogs have become a menace to the residents of Trimurti Nagar at 90-Quarter in the city, but the officials of the civic body barely take any notice of it.

A pack of dogs chase anyone in the morning and at night. Consequently, the residents have stopped walking in the morning.

They chase newspaper hawkers, milkmen and vegetable sellers. Situation has come to such a pass that the residents are scared of sending their children outside.

According to sources in the government hospitals, the doctors receive six dog bite cases daily.

Similarly, the private hospitals get nearly 12 dog bite cases daily.

Because the dogs also chase bikers, many accidents took place. A few days ago, a biker fell when a pack of dogs was chasing him. He sustained severe injuries. A resident of the area Satyam Soni said they had complained to the civic body about it many times, but the officials did not take any action.