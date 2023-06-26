Madhya Pradesh: Doctor, Staffers At Community Health Centre Submit Memorandum Demanding Action Against CBMO

FPJ

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The doctor as well as the paramedical staff posted at the community health centre in Porsa of Morena have submitted a memorandum to senior doctor of the hospital, Dr Shailendra Singh Tomar, demanding action against the Chief block medical officer (CBMO) Dr Neeraj Sharma.

The staffers who submitted the memorandum included names such as Dr Jabar Singh Rathore, Dr Dharmendra Singh Rajput, Dr Pushpendra Singh Dandotiya, Brijmohan Singh Tomar, Jaiveer Singh, Omkaar Sharma and Sunil Rawat.

In the memorandum, the staff has levelled allegations on Dr Sharma of harassment and demanding money to get several works done. The entire staff alleged that despite discharging their duties conscientiously, Dr Sharma harasses all the staffers often and demands money from them for official works.

When Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Rakesh Sharma was contacted regarding the issue, he said that submission of memorandum to Dr Tomar has still not come to his cognizance. He assured of redressal, if any such issue comes to fore, he said.

When CBMO Dr Sharma was hit up in this regard, he termed all the allegations as baseless and refuted them.