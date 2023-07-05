Madhya Pradesh: District Lalitpur Review Meeting Of District Plantation Committee Chaired In Lalitpur

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monthly review meeting of district plantation committee was chaired in Lalitpur on Wednesday, in the presence of district magistrate (DM) and collector Alok Singh. The meeting took place in the collectorate office of the town.

In the meeting, DM Singh reviewed the progress of the potholes being dug to plant trees in the town and issued instruction to conduct Geo-tagging of the dug potholes. He then said that in all the cowsheds of the town, bamboos must also be planted alongside trees. During this, he stressed on the conservation of all the trees that will be planted across the town.

Further in his instructions to the plantation department, DM Singh emphasized that trees must also be planted at close quarters to the rivers of the town to prevent soil erosion. Director of the department Gautam Singh was also present in the meeting, who apprised the collector that in the Janpad, the Nandan forest, gram forest and the Ayush forest are to be laid. Collector Singh then directed the Lalitpur municipality officials to look into the same.

In the meeting, Chief medical officer, deputy commissioner of the labour department, district plantation officer and other officials of the janpad were also present.

