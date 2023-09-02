Madhya Pradesh: District Excise Officer Caught Taking Bribe, Transferred To Flying Squad In Sagar

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district excise officer of Umaria who was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police, has been transferred as a member of the flying squad of Sagar division. The state government issued the orders on Friday.

On August 29th, the Rewa Lokayukta police had caught and arrested the officer Rini Gupta for taking a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh from a liquor contractor.

The Congress leader KK Mishra said “In place of punishing the officer, she was given a comfortable posting in Sagar. Interestingly the officer will work under officer Pramod Jha, who was charged for causing a loss of Rs 55 crore to the Excise Department when he was posted as an assistant commissioner of Ujjain”.

