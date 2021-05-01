Madhya Pradesh: District administration lens now on block level to curb spread of corona

BHOPAL: The district administration has focussed on the block level to curb the spread of corona cases in the state. The smaller districts have reported an increased number of corona cases. So, the administration has made arrangements for oxygen supply and teams of doctors have been deployed at the block level for detailed surveillance.
People are panicking, so, the district administration has focussed on counselling for them. Weddings have been postponed for the next 15 days in the state. Night curfew already been imposed to restrict public movement.
‘Closely monitoring cases’
"The administration has managed oxygen cylinders for Covid patients. Weddings have been postponed for the next 15 days. We’re closely monitoring corona cases in the rural areas. There are enough oxygen-supported beds. The administration is making arrangements for oxygen," said Dr GS Parihar, CMHO, Shahdol.
‘Enough oxygen cylinders’
"The administration is closely monitoring the corona cases. The situation on the oxygen cylinders front is comfortable in the districts. In the rural areas, our teams are working round the clock to gather details of the situation. We’re putting stress on block-level monitoring as a large number of corona cases has been reported from the rural areas," Dr Pankaj Jain, collector, Vidisha, remarked.
‘Situation is under control’
"The situation is under control and oxygen is being supplied to the private hospitals. The number of corona cases is on the rise, but, with night curfew in force, public movement has been restricted. With more strictness, the administration has curbed corona spread," Dr Vijay Pithoria, CMHO, Chhatarpur said.
‘Focus on the rural areas’
"The number of cases is increasing, but we’re focusing on the rural areas to curb the spread of the disease. Decentralised Covid Care Centres have been developed for isolation of Covid patients. We’ve cracked down on large assemblies and gatherings to check the spread," remarked Ved Prakash, collector, Narsingpur.
‘Counselling for panic’
"We have sufficient oxygen and we’re concentrating on the block level. Some people are careless and some are extremely panicked. So, we’ve made arrangements for counselling such people. There are around 688 oxygen-supported beds at the district level," said Illayaraja T, collector, Rewa.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)