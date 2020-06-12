Madhya Pradesh: Dishonesty led to Congress Govt’s fall, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The war of words between the Congress and the BJP over toppling Kamal Nath government has refused to die down. During a meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the leaders of 13 constituencies where the by-elections will be held that the Congress accused him of toppling their government.
Nevertheless, the government’s dishonesty and its trickery with people led to its fall, Chouhan said.
He said the Nath-led government deceived people of all sections including women, farmers, the poor and workers.
The government turned Mantralay into a haven for agents, he said, adding that, it would not be a common election, because it will decide whether the state would follow the path of development.
National general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya said the ensuing by-elections would be different from the ones held earlier.
These polls are not confined to certain seats, because there is a purpose behind it, he said.
The policies of the BJP are different from the ones of the Congress’s. In the BJP, the organisation is more important than an individual, but in the Congress, an individual pulls the strings.
Those who have recently joined the BJP should be told about the rules the party follows, Vijayvargiya said.
After the alleged audio clip of Chouhan went viral, the Congress began to attack the BJP. But now, Chouhan started taking the Congress to task.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)