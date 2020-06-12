Madhya Pradesh: Dishonesty led to Congress Govt’s fall, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The war of words between the Congress and the BJP over toppling Kamal Nath government has refused to die down. During a meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the leaders of 13 constituencies where the by-elections will be held that the Congress accused him of toppling their government.

Nevertheless, the government’s dishonesty and its trickery with people led to its fall, Chouhan said.

He said the Nath-led government deceived people of all sections including women, farmers, the poor and workers.

The government turned Mantralay into a haven for agents, he said, adding that, it would not be a common election, because it will decide whether the state would follow the path of development.