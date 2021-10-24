Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya to campaign for bypolls after BJP questions his absence

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh will campaign in favour of Congress candidate for Khandwa Lok Sabha on Sunday, as per his official tour programme. BJP had been targeting the Congress on Digvijayaís absence in entire campaigning programme for the by polls.

Several BJP leaders had pointed out that senior Congress leader was missing from the battle ground while state PCC Chief Kamal Nath was handling the poll battle alone. BJP media incharge Lokendra Parashar had also tweeted raising question over conspicuous absence of senior Congress leader.

Other BJP leaders had started mentioning indirectly in their poll speeches that Congress was busy fighting factionalism, which was apparent as Digvijaya Singh maintained distance from campaigning leaving everything to Nath.

Finally, office of Digvijaya Singh released his tour programme in which Singh would be addressing three public meetings in Khandwa Lok Sabha to support Congress candidate Rajnarayan Singh.

Singh will address a rally in Singot in Pandhana assembly constituency in Khandwa district at 11 am. From there, he will fly to Nepanagar in Burhanpur district and address a rally at 1 pm. Singh will address the third rally in Omkareshwar at 3 pm.

All these rallies will be held in Khandwa Lok Sabha. Singh is yet to release his tour programme for three assembly constituencies going for bypolls on October 30.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 12:05 AM IST