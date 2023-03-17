 Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh defends Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in UK, says 'RaGa has no reason to apologise'
Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh defends Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in UK, says 'RaGa has no reason to apologise'

Digvijaya Singh is in Datia to review preparations of upcoming MP Assembly elections

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): In a reply to BJP ministers and leaders constantly demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his UK comments, former chief minister of MP and senior Congress leader Digvijaya said 'RaGa has no reason to apologise'.

Digvijaya was speaking to media in Datia on Friday. He was here to review preparations of upcoming Assembly elections. After seeking blessings at Maa Peetambra Temple, he attended Congress workers' meet.

On CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's statements regarding Rahul Gandhi, Digvijay asked Chouhan to explain what beneficial work he had done for the poor and farmers in Madhya Pradesh, apart from 'looting' the poors.

Singh went on to criticise Chouhan for not speaking out about his son's alleged involvement in receiving money from a Karnataka minister.

Soon, Digvijaya Singh will be in Shivpuri, where he'll hold meeting with the workers. He will hold more meetings in the future to bring the Congress party to a stronger position.

