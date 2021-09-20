e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

We will waive water and electricity bills of farmers: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 02:17 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Digitization of important documents begins at Sapre Sangrahalaya

Around 7 lakh important documents have been digitized at Sapre Sangrhalaya, Bhopal under the first phase of the project. The literary and journalism heritage of the museum will now be available on Google or a computer.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Around 7 lakh important documents have been digitised at Sapre Sangrhalaya in the city under the the first phase of the project.

The literary and journalism heritage of the museum will now be available online.

Founder- convener of the museum Vijaydutt Sridhar says that Lokmanya Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya, Bharatendu Harishchandra, Raja Shivprasad Sitraehind, Madhavrao Sapre, Acharya Mahavirprasad Dwivedi, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, Balkrishna Bhatt, Makhanlal Chaturvedi, Lal Baldev Singh, Tapasvi Sunderlal, Agyeya, Raghuveer Sahai, Dharamvir Bharti, Banke Bihari Bhatnagar, Ramrakh Sehgal, Banarsidas Chaturvedi, Shyamsunder Das, Mahadevi Verma etc. have been digitised so far. It also includes handwritten manuscripts. The target is to take this figure to 25 lakh, he said.

Public Relations Commissioner Dr P Sudam Khade inaugurated it recently. He said that the digitization of these heritage is an unique work in itself. After completion of the work, any important books from 'Dinman' to 'Chand' and many other magazines can be read easily, the original copies intact. It will be very useful for the researchers of the country as well as the world, he said.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation collects idols for immersion

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 02:17 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal