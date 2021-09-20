Madhya Pradesh: Digitization of important documents begins at Sapre Sangrahalaya

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Around 7 lakh important documents have been digitised at Sapre Sangrhalaya in the city under the the first phase of the project.

The literary and journalism heritage of the museum will now be available online.

Founder- convener of the museum Vijaydutt Sridhar says that Lokmanya Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya, Bharatendu Harishchandra, Raja Shivprasad Sitraehind, Madhavrao Sapre, Acharya Mahavirprasad Dwivedi, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, Balkrishna Bhatt, Makhanlal Chaturvedi, Lal Baldev Singh, Tapasvi Sunderlal, Agyeya, Raghuveer Sahai, Dharamvir Bharti, Banke Bihari Bhatnagar, Ramrakh Sehgal, Banarsidas Chaturvedi, Shyamsunder Das, Mahadevi Verma etc. have been digitised so far. It also includes handwritten manuscripts. The target is to take this figure to 25 lakh, he said.

Public Relations Commissioner Dr P Sudam Khade inaugurated it recently. He said that the digitization of these heritage is an unique work in itself. After completion of the work, any important books from 'Dinman' to 'Chand' and many other magazines can be read easily, the original copies intact. It will be very useful for the researchers of the country as well as the world, he said.

