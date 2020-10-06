Madhya Pradesh: Digitisation enabled easy access to books, says Anupam Kher

The digitisation has enabled all of us to easily access any book published in any part of the world, said film actor Anupam Kher. He made the statement at an event organised at Gauhar Mahal on Monday.

He launched a website - www.kousersiddiuqi. com - based on the works of Urdu author Kauser Siddiqui from the city along with film actor and director Satish Kaushik.

Kaushik said the reach of the writer’s works across has widen through the websites. Now, researchers can take benefit for their research works, he said. “It is commendable step and it can be publicised more so that a large number of people can take benefit of it,” he said. Both actors are in the city for shooting of movie, The Last Show.

All the books written by Siddiqui are available in PDF file on the website, made by Vayu Technology. Adakar Group, Bhopal, organised the event. Son of Siddiqui, film writer and director Rumi Jaffery were also present along with film director Vivek Agnihotri, writer Ashok Pundit , playwright Raffi Sabbir and secretary of Adakar Group, Bhopal.