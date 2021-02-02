Madhya Pradesh: Despite rise in minimum temperature across state, Mandla faced coldest night at 3.6 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: There is relief from biting cold due to western disturbance in Madhya Pradesh. Minimum temperature increased on Monday night.

However, some places felt the cold. Mandla recorded the lowest minimum temperature that stood at 3.6 degrees Celsius after rise of 1 degree while Pachmarhi shivered at 4.2 degrees Celsius after marginal rise of 0.6 degree. Umaria’s minimum temperature was 4.9 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.9 degrees.

Rewa recorded minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.4 degrees. Naugaon recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius, Raisen recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius, Khargone recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius and Gwalior recorded 6.7 degree Celsius. Datia and Khandwa recorded 7 degrees Celsius each.

Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius after rise of 2 degrees. Indore recorded 11.7 degree Celsius. Rajgarh recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius.