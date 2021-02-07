Madhya Pradesh: Department of higher Education tells college principals to address complaints at primary level

BHOPAL: The department of higher Education (DHE) has asked principals of all the colleges to address complaints at the primary level and not unnecessarily forward them to the upper level for redress.

The principals of colleges act as Level 1 officers in the complaint redress system. It has been found that Level 1 officers do not address complaints in time because of which they are referred to the higher authorities. Most of the applications remain unaddressed at the primary level because of which they are transferred to the upper level, observed the additional commissioner, higher education.

Seriousness in addressing the complaints can be judged from the fact that the phone numbers and details of nodal officers (college principals) have not been updated on the department’s portal. The commissioner has asked principals to update them as soon as possible.

The commissioner said that it had been observed that most of the complaints reached Level 4 as they remained unattended at Levels 1 and 2 in the prescribed time limit.

Warning the principals, the commissioner has said that Level 1 officers should resolve complaints at the initial level, or else refer them to the upper level with appropriate comments on why the complaints were not addressed at that level and referred above.