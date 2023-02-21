e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: DEO assures action after video of students making chapatis in Katni hostel goes viral

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Bhopal: A video from Katni's girls hostel showing students making chapatis has gone viral.

The video is from Kasturba Gandhi Hostel, in which the girls can be seen kneading dough and making chapatis in school uniform.

After the video went viral, the District Education Officer has assured action against the hostel authorities. Speaking to media, DEO Prithvi Pal Singh said "Girls are not supposed to work like this in a hostel. We will talk to the warden."

Notably, girl students from classes 6 to 8 stay and study in the hostel.

(With inputs from media agencies)

