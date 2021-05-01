Madhya Pradesh: Demand to include all govt employees in corona warrior category

Bhopal: Several government employees have come together and demanded that all government employees pressed on duty combating Covid pandemic should be included in corona warrior category.

Government servants from different departments have been put on duty to control spread of corona. Some of them have been given status of corona warriors while others are bereft of it- whereas all have put their lives at equal risk, said Jitendra Singh, state president of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Karamchari Sangh.

At present collectors are given free hand and they are allotting duties of the staff members considering best suitability. Field staffs have good knowledge of people and places-irrespective of their departments- are put on duty to get the best results.

Nevertheless, when they start working in a group together they realise that some of them are assured a sum of Rs 50 lakh in case of death while others are not. ‘We are here at the district border check posts. We have with us representative from municipal corporation, aganwadi worker and sometimes also an Asha worker,’ said an employee on duty, wishing not to be named.

In this one group some are insured while others are not. This hinders us from discharging out duty honestly as members who are not insured remain worried about their family members.

President of the Karamchari Sangh, Singh said that government should not discriminate among people put on Covid duty and give equal dignity and life security to all.