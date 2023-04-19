 Madhya Pradesh: Delay in fire brigade costs Jabalpur farmers homes, livestock and standing wheat
The fire also claimed the lives of several cattle belonging to the affected farmers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Delay in fire brigade cost farmers over 30 acres of standing crop, livestock and half dozen homes after fire broke out at a wheat field in Bhairavghat pipariya village of Jabalpur on Wednesday.

After waiting for hours when fire brigade not arrived at the scene, villagers settled down the fire by themselves. later, fire brigade arrived when villagers managed to settle down the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is suspected to have been due to a combination of factors including the dry weather conditions and possibly some human error. The district administration officials have arrived at the site of the incident and are conducting an investigation.

The affected farmers are understandably upset and have demanded compensation from the district administration for the losses they have suffered.

article-image

