Defense Innovation & Development Wing To Come Up In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Defense Innovation & Development Wing To Come Up In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government is in process to constitute the Defense Innovation and Development Wing. An agreement was signed between Madhya Pradesh Council of Science & Technology and Territorial Army earlier this year in February. The director general of Madhya Pradesh Council of Science & Technology, Dr Anil Kothari said based on the vision and the directives of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the final shape has been given to the defence innovation wing.

The wing will accelerate the entrepreneurship skills of youths and also help the state to emerge as a defence innovation centre. The initiative will see the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence lab, Research and Development Lab. The defence wing will open the path for economical and technical progress.

The RGPV’s four storey building ‘Knowledge Resource Centre’ has been taken by Madhya Pradesh Council of Science & Technology and there industries, research institute and other eco system will be developed. Sources said that army demand related to technology, product, research etc will be catered through the medium of start ups, industries and institutions.

All sectors of the state will get benefitted. Army is ready to give projects and technological development works. All sectors will benefit from the initiative and particularly startups based on this will be promoted. In the later phase of the project, there is a chance that industries may get established to develop various kinds of equipment.