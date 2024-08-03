Madhya Pradesh: Deadline For Chopper Bid Submission Extended, Delivery Period Raised, Warranty Coverage Sees A Cut

Representative pic | —PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has decided to extend the last date for the submission of a bid to purchase a state helicopter. Besides, some changes have been made in the conditions as well.

For instance, the delivery period of the helicopter has been increased with some riders, while the†warranty coverage period has been brought down.

Sources in the Aviation department said that on the request of some helicopter manufacturing companies the government has extended the late date of bid submission. The companies wanted some more time for preparation of the document.

Earlier, the last date to submit the bid has been extended till August 22 from July 26. The technical bid will be opened on August 23.

Some conditions have also been amended. Earlier, the bidder was asked to supply the helicopter within a period of 12 months from the date of agreement. However, in the fresh tender, the bidder has been given a period of 18 months plus a four months grace period from the date of agreement.

In case of delay beyond 22 months, TIA will impose liquidated damages at the rate of 0.05 % of the quoted price of the helicopter for every week of the delay subject to a maximum of 5 % of the quoted price.

As for the warranty period, the previous tender mandated warranty coverage of airframe, airframe components, engine, engine components etc for a minimum period of 10 years from the date of delivery. In the new tender, warranty coverage has been limited to a minimum five years and 2000 hours from the date of delivery. Currently, the state government does not have its own modern helicopter.†