Madhya Pradesh De-Empanels 72 Private Hospitals Under MP-ABN, 21 Get October 31 Deadline For NABH Certification Compliance | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seventy-two private hospitals have been de-empanelled due to non-compliance with National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) certification under MP-ABN in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, 21 hospitals have been given time till Oct 31 for NABH certificates and till then, they will remain de-empanelled.

60 hospitals are such which have not made compliance even after making NABH certificates mandatory and out of them 27 are of Bhopal, 17 of Indore, nine of Gwalior, and seven are of Jabalpur.

Three hospitals of Bhopal have been de-empanelled as they did not submit documents regarding NABH certification. While one more hospital has been de-empanelled due to gross irregularities.

Three hospitals have been de-empanelled due to other reasons and two of them are from Bhopal and one from Indore as they were not treating patients under MP-ABN for the last six months.

After talks of private hospitals directors with government, 21 hospitals which have been given time till Oct 31, 10 are of Bhopal, eight from Gwalior and three of Indore.

Besides, there are 1,953 government as well as private hospitals in MP which provide treatment under MP-ABN and 813 of them are private hospitals. 423 private hospitals are in four major cities - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior.