Madhya Pradesh: Day temperature rises by 10 ˚C in 24 hrs, provides relief from biting cold

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The day temperature rose up by 10 degrees Celsius in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, specially in its western parts. The maximum temperature had dropped till 9 degrees Celisus in the state on Thursday. Against this, it rose up to 10 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The temperature drop had infused biting cold but Friday's rise provided much relief from biting cold in state.

The state's eastern part registered drop in day temperature on Friday. Umaria recorded drop of 3.4 degrees Celsius that settled at 23.6 degree Celsius while Seoni recorded drop of 3.6 degrees Celsius, which settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius.

Jabalpur recorded drop of 3.2 degrees Celsius in day temperature and settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius. Damoh and Satna recorded drop of 2.8 degrees Celsius each and settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius and 23.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Places like Kukshi, Indore, Mhow, Piploda, Pansemal and Aalot recorded 1 cm rainfall each in last 24 hours. Rain is likely to occur in Rewa, Chhindwara, Panna, Chhatarpur, Betul, Jhabua, Ratlam, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Gwalior and Sheopurkalan districts in next 24 hours.

Meteorological department official GD Mishra said temperature will dip after disappearance of clouds, which will intensify chill in the state.

Maximum temp on December 3, 2021

Cities. Rise of temp (∞C) Day temp(∞C)

Khargone 9.5 27.0

Indore 7.2 23.2

Dhar 6.7 22.3

Ratlam 6.4 22.6

Ujjain 6.0 22.0

Shajapur 5.4 23.2

Bhopal 4.2 24.9

Guna 3.0 23.4

Hoshangabad 2.3 25.6

Raisen 2.4 25.6

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:57 PM IST