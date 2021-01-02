Madhya Pradesh: Day and night temperatures soar in state, bring much relief

BHOPAL: The day and night temperatures soared in the state on Saturday, providing much relief from the biting cold. A sharp rise was recorded in the night temperature in comparison to the day temperature. The rise in temperatures was due to clouds in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal recorded a rise of 2.0 degree Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 27.9 degree Celsius — 3.7 degree Celsius above normal — while it recorded a rise of 5.3 degree Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 15.2 degree Celsius, which was 5.0 degree Celsius above normal.

Similarly, Indore recorded a rise of 1.0 degree Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 27.7 degree Celsius — 2.1 degree Celsius above normal, while it recorded a rise of 4.8 degree Celsius in the night temperature of 16.8 degree Celsius — 7.1 degree Celsius above normal. Raisen and Shajapur recorded a rise of almost 2 degree Celsius in the day temperature.