Madhya Pradesh: Day and night temperatures soar in state, bring much relief

BHOPAL: The day and night temperatures soared in the state on Saturday, providing much relief from the biting cold. A sharp rise was recorded in the night temperature in comparison to the day temperature. The rise in temperatures was due to clouds in Madhya Pradesh.
Bhopal recorded a rise of 2.0 degree Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 27.9 degree Celsius — 3.7 degree Celsius above normal — while it recorded a rise of 5.3 degree Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 15.2 degree Celsius, which was 5.0 degree Celsius above normal.
Similarly, Indore recorded a rise of 1.0 degree Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 27.7 degree Celsius — 2.1 degree Celsius above normal, while it recorded a rise of 4.8 degree Celsius in the night temperature of 16.8 degree Celsius — 7.1 degree Celsius above normal. Raisen and Shajapur recorded a rise of almost 2 degree Celsius in the day temperature.
In the districts
However, Nowgaon recorded sharp drop of 5.1 degree Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 27.8 degree Celsius. Similarly, Gwalior recorded a drop of 2.2 degree Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 18.6 degree Celsius.
Mandla shivered at 6.5 degree Celsius. Pachmarhi continued to shiver at 7.0 degree Celsius, while Gwalior recorded 8.0 degree Celsius and Datia 8.3 degree Celsius after a rise of 3.1 degree Celsius. Gwalior recorded a rise of 3.2 degree Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 8.0 degree Celsius, while Rewa recorded 8.4 degree Celsius. Shajapur recorded a rise of 6.7 degree Celsius and Ratlam recorded a rise of 5.4 degree Celsius.
Rain activities
According to the meteorological department, rain activities are likely in Chambal divisions and various districts, such as Gwalior, Rajgarh, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar, Shajapur, Neemuch and Mandsaur.
