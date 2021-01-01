Madhya Pradesh: Day and night temperatures soar across the state

BHOPAL: Day, as well as night, temperatures soared throughout Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Nowgaon recorded the highest rise of 13.1°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 32.9°Celsius. Similarly, the night temperature marginally increased in the state.

Bhopal recorded a rise of 1.5°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 25.6°Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 9.9°Celsius. Indore recorded a marginal rise in day temperature, which settled at 26.7°Celsius, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.0°Celsius after a rise of 2.6°Celsius.

As far as night temperatures were concerned, Gwalior shivered at 4.8°Celsius after a marginal rise in the night temperature. Datia recorded 5.2°Celsius after a rise of 2.4°Celsius, while Nowgaon recorded 6.0°Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 6.5°Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded 7.0 degree Celsius with rise of 1.2 degree Celsius. Khandwa and Khargone recorded 8.0°Celsius and 9.0°Celsius, respectively. Raisen and Ratlam recorded 8.2°Celsius each. Rewa and Satna recorded 7.4°Celsius and 8.7°Celsius, respectively. Umaria recorded 7.9°Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, clouds due to the system over Rajasthan restricted the drop in temperatures in Madhya Pradesh. Temperatures increased due to clouds and fog.