Bhopal

Updated on

Madhya Pradesh: Day and night temperatures soar across the state

By Staff Reporter

Meteorological department says clouds due to system over Rajasthan restricted drop in temperatures in the state

Chill persisted in the state capital on Friday.
Chill persisted in the state capital on Friday.
FPJ

BHOPAL: Day, as well as night, temperatures soared throughout Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Nowgaon recorded the highest rise of 13.1°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 32.9°Celsius. Similarly, the night temperature marginally increased in the state.

Bhopal recorded a rise of 1.5°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 25.6°Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 9.9°Celsius. Indore recorded a marginal rise in day temperature, which settled at 26.7°Celsius, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.0°Celsius after a rise of 2.6°Celsius.

As far as night temperatures were concerned, Gwalior shivered at 4.8°Celsius after a marginal rise in the night temperature. Datia recorded 5.2°Celsius after a rise of 2.4°Celsius, while Nowgaon recorded 6.0°Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 6.5°Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded 7.0 degree Celsius with rise of 1.2 degree Celsius. Khandwa and Khargone recorded 8.0°Celsius and 9.0°Celsius, respectively. Raisen and Ratlam recorded 8.2°Celsius each. Rewa and Satna recorded 7.4°Celsius and 8.7°Celsius, respectively. Umaria recorded 7.9°Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, clouds due to the system over Rajasthan restricted the drop in temperatures in Madhya Pradesh. Temperatures increased due to clouds and fog.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in