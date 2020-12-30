Madhya Pradesh: Datia freezes at 2.9 degree Celsius, Pachmarhi shivers at 4.8 degree Celsius

Madhya Pradesh continued to reel under intenese cold on Wednesday. However, the eastern part experienced a little bit of relief from biting cold with either restricted drop in night temperature or marginal surge. Western parts continued to experienced intense cold.

Bhopal recorded a 10.1 degree Celsius night temperature after rise of 2.3 degree Celsius. Indore recorded 8.8 degree Celsius.

Gwalior recorded 3.8 degree Celsius while Guna recorded 5.5 degree Celsius and Raisen recorded 5.0 degree Celsius. Nowgaon recorded 5.8 degree Celsius.

Dhar recorded 6.0 degree Celsius while Ratlam recorded 6.8 degree Celsius.

Khajuraho recorded 7.6 degree Celsius while Rewa and Satna recorded 9.4 degree Celsius and Satna recorded 9.6 degree Celsius. Sagar recorded 8.5 degree Celsius.