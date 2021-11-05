Madhya Pradesh: Danapur-Bengaluru Chhat special train to pass through state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway department has introduced special train Bengaluru – Danapur (03697-03698) via Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh, to clear rush of Chhat festival, according to railways official.

It will cover many stations in Madhya Pradesh. The will make halts at Aara, Baxar, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayag Raj Chhewki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kagajnagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijaywada, Nellore, Gudur, Jolarpettai etc.

Danapur-Bengaluru (03697) will leave Danapur at 6.10 pm on November 15 and it will reach Itarsi the next day at 10 am. On third day, it will reach KSR Bangalore at 5.25pm. Similarly, Bengalurue-Danapur(03698) will leave KSR Bangalore at 7.30 am on November 18. It will reach Itarsi at 2.20pm the next day and it will arrive at Danapur at 4.30 am on third day. The train will have six sleepers and 12 general coaches taking total to 20 coaches in train.

As people are booking tickets for Chhath Puja amid festive season, the Indian Railways have decided to operate at least 24 special trains to Bihar. For the comfort of passengers, the Indian Railways took up this decision to accommodate the surge of people who want to travel by train especially the ones who have failed to book confirmed tickets.

According to railway administration, all passengers travelling in festival special trains will have to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Furthermore, these special trains will run through Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, and to various parts of Bihar.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 09:32 PM IST