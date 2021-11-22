Madhya Pradesh: Damoh is new Covid hotspot with 12 cases

Bhopal/Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Damoh has emerged as the new hotspot after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in the state. As many as 12 Covid cases have been reported from three camps of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited where 300 people were staying from West Bengal. District administration has sealed all the camps and restricted movement of all camps residents.

Damoh district Collector Tarun Rathi told Free Press that there are three ONGC camps housing 300 people. “So far, 12 Covid cases have been reported after 80 per cent results came out. We have collected samples of all camp residents,” he added.

After the Covid-related restrictions were lifted on November 17, the active cases increased from 77 to 91 in Madhya Pradesh, according to health department. Damoh reported four cases on two consecutive days.

In the state, five Covid cases and 77 active cases were reported on November 17 while 7 cases were reported taking active cases tally to 78 active cases on November 18. Similarly, six Covid cases were reported taking active cases tally to 78 active cases on November 19.

Eleven corona cases were reported on November 20 but active cases tally was 78. As many as 17 Covid cases were reported on November 21, taking active cases tally to 85. On November 22, total 13 Covid cases were reported with active cases tally at 91.

State government, on November 17, lifted all corona related restrictions on the ground that pandemic situation is under control. As per the directive, there will be no night curfew while malls, restaurants, gyms have been allowed to operate in full capacity. However, all activities have to be performed maintaining all Covid protocols, the government directive said.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:28 PM IST