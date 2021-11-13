Madhya Pradesh: Dairy maintains 8% annual growth

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for dairies and fisheries Purshotam Rupla said that dairy sector has maintained 8 per cent annual growth in last five years, which is much more than annual growth of manufacturing sector in the country and therefore youths should avail the opportunity. Country’s milk production is worth Rs 8 lakh crore, he added.

He was addressing a workshop on central scheme and entrepreneurship at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration here on Saturday.

He further said youths should provide employment to others in dairy sector. They should make their contribution in making India self-reliant in grain production. After Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, programme is being held in Madhya Pradesh.

MP Gopalan Pashu Samvardhan Board chairman Akhileshwaranand said road map has been prepared for safety and promotion of livestock in the state.

Atul Chaturvedi, secretary government of India, said, “PM Narendra Modi has instructed to benefit farmers at door step. Farmers credit scheme will be launched from November 15. Aadhaar cards of livestock will be made. It will increase income with sale of dairy products. Kisan Credit Card (KCC) is being given to animal breeders.

The Kisan Credit Card scheme is a Government of India scheme, which provides farmers with timely access to credit. The Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme was launched in 1998 to provide short-term formal credit to farmers and was created by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

The KCC scheme was introduced to ensure that credit requirements for farmers in the agriculture, fisheries and animal husbandry sector are met. This was done by helping them to get short-term loans and provide them with a credit limit to purchase equipment and for their other expenses as well.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:44 PM IST