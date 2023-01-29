Madhya Pradesh: Dairies to be displaced from February 7 onwards in Sagar, says SMC Commissioner

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Dairies to be displaced from February 7 onwards in Sagar, says SMC Commissioner

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
FP Photo |
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner, Chandrashekhar Shukla has issued instructions to begin with the displacement of milk dairies in the city from February 7 onwards.

He added that those dairy operators resisting the move shall be subject to strict action against Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SMC Commissioner Shukla was on a visit to Hafsili village of Sagar, along with Sagar collector Deepak Arya. The duo inspected the dairy project works ongoing in the village. Collector Arya expressed satisfaction over the progress of dairy project works and says that the project works are advancing towards completion.

Thereafter, Collector Arya issued instructions to all the dairy operators to register themselves and prepare for displacement of their dairies. SMC Commissioner Shukla appealed to all the dairy operators to register themselves before February 7. He added that the land shall be allotted to them on a first come-first serve basis.

SMC Shukla further said in his statements that displacement of dairies will play a key role in ensuring hygiene across the city and the ones not abiding by the dairy displacement works shall be subject to punishment under Section 144 of the IPC.

