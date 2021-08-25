Madhya Pradesh: Dada Nirmal Kumar Keswani remembered on his first death anniversary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many social workers including state home minister Narottam Mishra paid a humble tribute to social worker Dada Nirmal Kumar Keswani, on his first death anniversary on Tuesday evening. On the occasion a program of Sunderkand recitation was organized at Shri Ram temple located in Khatlapur.

BJP state spokesperson Durgesh Keswani and businessman Dheeraj Keswani got emotional remembering their late father.

In the program, along with Sunderkand recitation, an arrangement was made to feed the fishes on the banks of Khatlapura. Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, who attended the program recited the chaupaiyan of Sunderkand.

In the tribute meeting, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel paid tribute to Dada Nirmal Keswani by remembering him. Along with this, former public relations minister PC Sharma, former minister Surendra Patwa, Susner MLA Rana Vikram Singh, BJP general secretary Bhagwan Das Sabnani, former district president Vikas Virani also paid homage to Dada. At the same time, many senior journalists of the capital were also present on this occasion.

All the people who attended the program fed the fish and prayed for the internal peace of Dada Keswani. Dada Nirmal Kumar Keswani was a very kind hearted person and was always ready to help the common people.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Children getting treatment on mattresses as viral cases overwhelm Barwani hospital

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 08:37 PM IST